COVID-19: Group Advocates More Compensation For Frontline Health Workers

Afri-Goal Foundation has called for more incentives and better treatment for health workers battling to save the lives of persons infected with the coronavirus.

The group also urged the government to ensure the availability of personal protective equipment for health workers.

In a statement, Afri Goal noted with disdain the ill-treatment frontline health workers are being subjected to despite their contributions.

The statement added, "Sadly, these health workers are not getting the accolades they deserve. The continent is plagued with a sub-par health system, ranging from lack of adequate facilities to absence of incentives for health workers.

"Eighty-four per cent of the continent's healthcare facilities surveyed by the WHO was found to have poor infrastructure to prevent infections.

"In several African countries, infection prevention and control measures in healthcare facilities are still not fully implemented."

Afri-Goal urged the African Union to direct all heads of countries to prioritize the health of health workers, especially those at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic.

The latest data by the World Health Organisation shows that over 10,000 health workers are infected with the virus in Africa.