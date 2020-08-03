COVID-19: Group Advocates More Compensation For Frontline Health Workers

Afri-Goal urged the African Union to direct all heads of countries to prioritize the health of health workers, especially those at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic.

by Sahara Reporters Aug 03, 2020

Afri-Goal Foundation has called for more incentives and better treatment for health workers battling to save the lives of persons infected with the coronavirus.

The group also urged the government to ensure the availability of personal protective equipment for health workers.

In a statement, Afri Goal noted with disdain the ill-treatment frontline health workers are being subjected to despite their contributions.

The statement added, "Sadly, these health workers are not getting the accolades they deserve. The continent is plagued with a sub-par health system, ranging from lack of adequate facilities to absence of incentives for health workers.

"Eighty-four per cent of the continent's healthcare facilities surveyed by the WHO was found to have poor infrastructure to prevent infections.

"In several African countries, infection prevention and control measures in healthcare facilities are still not fully implemented."

Afri-Goal urged the African Union to direct all heads of countries to prioritize the health of health workers, especially those at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic.

The latest data by the World Health Organisation shows that over 10,000 health workers are infected with the virus in Africa.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Health Workers In Delta Cry Out Over Eight Months Unpaid Salaries Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Lagos Government Closes Eti-Osa Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Germany Donates N2.19bn To Tackle Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Records 1,169 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos To Pay Medical Bills Of Pregnant Women, Emergency Patients In State During Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency 20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Probe: Sack Akpabio, Pondei, Niger Delta Group Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: Nigerians In Ukraine Seek Government's Assistance To Return Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Witchcraft: Accused And Abused By In-laws By Blue Angel (UK)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Health Workers In Delta Cry Out Over Eight Months Unpaid Salaries Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad