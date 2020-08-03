Nigerian Government Asks Organised Labour To Shelve Planned Protest Against Corruption In Government Agencies

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, the government asked the labour union to allow the investigation by both the executive and National Assembly to run its full course.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

The Nigerian Government has described the planned protest by the Trade Union Congress over the high level of corruption in some government agencies and the inaction of President Muhammadu Buhari as ill-advised and uncalled for.

The statement reads, "The reported plan by the Trade Union Congress to embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaction over the high-level of corruption uncovered at the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is ill advised and totally uncalled for considering that there are ongoing investigations in the cases by both the executive and legislative arms of government. These processes must be allowed to run their full courses.

Garba Shehu

"It is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek “action,” meaning punishment, against offenders before proper investigation, trial and conviction.

"The President has made it clear that the allegations that have surfaced clearly constitute a breach of trust and as the investigations take hold and close out, all those found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

"The TUC, as an enlightened group of labour Unionists, should indeed voice their indignation whenever such acts are being unearthed."

Organised labour earlier frowned at the massive corruption going on in the country and threatened to mobilise its members to stage a nationwide protest.

SaharaReporters, New York

