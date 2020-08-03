Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has secured a bigger apartment for the stranded Nigerian girls in Lebanon, while arrangements are on to ensure that they are brought back to Nigeria as soon as possible.

Omotola Fawunmi, Executive Director and Co-founder of Rescue Africans In Slavery (RAIS), disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Friday.

Fawunmi also said the Oyo State Government had promised to pay for return tickets for indigenes of the state who were part of the stranded ladies.

"The Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, has sent money to them to get a bigger apartment for the month.

"Also the Oyo State Government has promised to pay for return tickets for Oyo State indigenes stranded in Lebanon. Get It Done Now Limited (GIDN) has also given money towards the upkeep of the girls, so we keep them fed till they safely return."

The girls, in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, were pleading for help in a crowded room in Lebanon.

"We are stranded. Please, we are pleading. We need your help. We are living and sleeping in one room. We regret coming to this place (Lebanon); we want to return to our father's land. Please help us," they appealed to the Nigerian government.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, one of the ladies stranded in Lebanon, who identified herself as Comfort, explained that the 22 of them are now homeless.

She said they had been evicted from their temporary house.

She disclosed that three of the girls are sick and risk dying because no hospital would admit them for treatment without their national passport.

She said, "We left our madam and we are living here, but the landlord of this house has sent us out, saying we should not come back. We are stranded; we don't have anywhere to go to.

"Three of us are sick now; they can't be treated without their passports. The passports are with their bosses."

The ladies claimed that the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon had shunned their calls for help. They also said the embassy officials did not allow them to see the ambassador