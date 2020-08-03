Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon

The girls, in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, were pleading for help in a crowded room in Lebanon.

by Sahara Reporters Aug 03, 2020

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has secured a bigger apartment for the stranded Nigerian girls in Lebanon, while arrangements are on to ensure that they are brought back to Nigeria as soon as possible.

Omotola Fawunmi, Executive Director and Co-founder of Rescue Africans In Slavery (RAIS), disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Friday.

Fawunmi also said the Oyo State Government had promised to pay for return tickets for indigenes of the state who were part of the stranded ladies.

"The Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, has sent money to them to get a bigger apartment for the month.

"Also the Oyo State Government has promised to pay for return tickets for Oyo State indigenes stranded in Lebanon. Get It Done Now Limited (GIDN) has also given money towards the upkeep of the girls, so we keep them fed till they safely return."

The girls, in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, were pleading for help in a crowded room in Lebanon.

"We are stranded. Please, we are pleading. We need your help. We are living and sleeping in one room. We regret coming to this place (Lebanon); we want to return to our father's land. Please help us," they appealed to the Nigerian government. See Also Travel We Regret Travelling To Lebanon, Nigerian Ladies Cry Out For Help In New Video 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, one of the ladies stranded in Lebanon, who identified herself as Comfort, explained that the 22 of them are now homeless.

She said they had been evicted from their temporary house.

She disclosed that three of the girls are sick and risk dying because no hospital would admit them for treatment without their national passport.

She said, "We left our madam and we are living here, but the landlord of this house has sent us out, saying we should not come back. We are stranded; we don't have anywhere to go to.

"Three of us are sick now; they can't be treated without their passports. The passports are with their bosses."

The ladies claimed that the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon had shunned their calls for help. They also said the embassy officials did not allow them to see the ambassador

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Travel COVID-19: Nigerians In Ukraine Seek Government's Assistance To Return Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, 7 Nigerians Arrested For Entering Ghana Through Unapproved Routes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel 117 Nigerians Evacuated From East Africa Arrive Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports First Nigerian Athlete To Run North Pole Marathon
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Amaechi Says Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line Ready For Commercial Use By July
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Finally, AMCON Takes Over Distressed Arik Air, Appoints New Management—Arik Owes N135B
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency 20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Probe: Sack Akpabio, Pondei, Niger Delta Group Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: Nigerians In Ukraine Seek Government's Assistance To Return Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Witchcraft: Accused And Abused By In-laws By Blue Angel (UK)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Health Workers In Delta Cry Out Over Eight Months Unpaid Salaries Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari Must Act More Decisively To Salvage NDDC By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad