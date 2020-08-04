BREAKING: Fire Guts ECOWAS Secretariat In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

Fire on Tuesday night gutted a section of the Economic Community of West African States Secretariat, located in Asokoro District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was gathered that the fire affected the floor accommodating the Department of Finance and Account of the commission.

First responders including firefighters have since been drafted to the incident scene.

A senior official of the commission confirmed the fire outbreak to SaharaReporters.

The official said the fire had already been put out.

 

