Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami

KCC urged the President to order an investigation into all allegations against Malami to convince Nigerians and the international community that the administration's anti-corruption posture was genuine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

Embarrassed by revelations of corruption and abuse of public trust allegedly committed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, a group, Kebbi Concerned Citizens, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the AGF.

KCC urged the President to order an investigation into all allegations against Malami to convince Nigerians and the international community that the administration's anti-corruption posture was genuine.

The petition implored President Buhari to swiftly act the same way he did when Malami brought up Issues against the suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Abubakar Malami

The petition, signed by the Director-General of KCC, Ibrahim Mohammed, also informed the President that Nigerians were devastated by corruption allegations within the top hierarchy of his government.

The petition reads, "Millions of Nigerians passionate and desirous of corruption-free Nigeria were left devastated with many unfortunate events recently which took place in the anti-corruption fight arena.

"The incident which was described as unfortunate, big setback and national embarrassment had so far casted doubts in the minds of many people nationally and globally.

"The allegations ranged from accumulation of huge wealth, houses, businesses and other landed properties which according to SaharaReporters were alleged to have relations with corruption and abuse of office.

"Therefore, permit us to formally register our displeasure to a long silence from the Presidency on the incident. It has not gone without notice how quickly the Presidency acted when almost similar allegations were made against others.

"Mr President must set up a panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

"Suspend the minister pending the outcome of the panel to provide a favourable atmosphere for investigation."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Suspends ZLP Member
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Spent N500m On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Yoruba Lawyers’ Group, Egbe Amofin, Calls For Cancellation Of NBA Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Announces Take-off Points For Protest In Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon’s Capital, Beirut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Three Persons Killed In Lagos Auto Accident
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad