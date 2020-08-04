Lawyer Illegally Detained For Three Months Sues DSS Director-General, Bichi

Gabriel Ogbonna, a lawyer arrested on the orders of Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State governor, over a Facebook post, has filed legal action against the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The DSS, widely known for its flagrant disregard for the law, arrested Ogbonna on April 29, 2020, when he was released on bail by the court. He has since been in the detention of the security agency.

"He was released to the DSS officials and officials of Abia State Government on orders from above, they wanted to deal with him," a source told SaharaReporters at the time.

More than three months after his detention, Ogbonna prayed the Federal High Court, Abuja, to detain Bichi in prison over contempt of court.

Ogbonna asked the court to keep the DSS DG in custody until he obeys the order of the court, that he (Ogbonna) be released on bail.

In the suit filed by his legal counsel, Monday Ubani, Esq., he informed the court that the health and life of Ogbonna was now in danger due to the illegal incarceration he is being subjected to by the DSS.

"This honourable court, in a well-considered judgment on June 29 2020, directed the immediate release of the applicant, Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna Esq, by the Director-General, Department Of State Services.

"Despite the service of the judgment order on the Director-General of the DSS, on July 2, 2020, he has continued to hold and detain the applicant, Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna Esq. in utter disregard and disobedience to the order of this honourable court.

"The health and life of the applicant are now in grave danger due to the lengthy detention."