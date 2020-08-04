Nigerians Urge IGP To Intervene As SARS Fails To Produce Man Seven Months After Arrest

Nigerians are calling on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to order the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Rivers State Police Command to produce Tariyuwa Kingsley arrested in January 2020.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tariuwa, a truck driver with the Nigeria Ports Authority Port Harcourt, was arrested around 8 pm on January 5.

SARS operatives arrested him at a nightclub in Port Harcourt, known as Boss Lounge, along with two other persons.

Tariyuwa Kingsley

In an interview with SaharaReporters, Tariuwa’s brother, Ezekiel, said he feared that his brother was murdered shortly after his arrest.

"If that is the last thing I can do in this life, then I think my reason for coming to earth has been fulfilled," Ezekiel said, vowing to sue anyone culpable if his brother's death is true.

Nigerians, who reacted to the story on SaharaReporters, are calling on the police leadership to produce the truck driver for his family.

They are also calling on the police leadership to also put an end to assault, brutality, and all forms of extrajudicial activities.

Tom Daniel said, "SARS with their unruly behaviour and arrogance brutalise people in their custody like slaves. They don't value human beings; they behave like wild and ruthless dogs that have gone mad. SARS should be held responsible and produce that man."

Dab Kachi said, "This is one of the so many lives that SARS and other law enforcement agencies have killed extra-judicially. We're in a country where those who are supposed to protect lives are now the ones taking lives.”

Saint Okey said: "Extrajudicial killings by all these security operatives, who swore to protect lives, have to be seriously condemned and stopped. #stopextrajudicialkillings."

Okafor Edwin said: "When we cannot trust authority.(It is ) unfortunate."

Nnanna Calistus described the SARS as one of the problems facing the country.

"The gun they are carrying makes them powerful, but everybody can carry a gun. I believe that one day, a revolution will happen in this country," he added.

"That's the state of the nation right now... No one seems to know what's up, even those responsible for these evil acts claim ignorance. The country is in a reverse mode. Lord, have mercy," said Chris Morgan Joseph.

Leo De Don said, "They killed Kingsley and denied ever abducting him. Family and friends confirmed he was in their custody before his sudden disappearance."