Saudi Government Offered Us Free Flight Home But Nigerian Embassy Officials Want Us To Pay—Stranded Nigerian Students In Saudi Arabia

Some of the students, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the Nigerian officials in the country insisted on arranging a flight from Nigeria despite the provision of a free trip by the Saudi Arabian government.

by Sahara Reporters Aug 04, 2020

Nigerian students stranded in Saudi Arabia have cried out over an alleged move by the officials of the Nigerian embassy to frustrate their evacuation to Nigeria.

The students alleged that the embassy officials are opposed to the free flight provided for them by the Asian country to bring them back to Nigeria.

Some of the students, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the Nigerian officials in the country insisted on arranging a flight from Nigeria despite the provision of a free trip by the Saudi Arabian government.

One of them, who introduced herself as Ayo, explained that after their examinations, the Saudi government provided flight to evacuate them to Nigeria, but the embassy did not follow the necessary process to accept the offer.

"The Saudi government stated that all students should travel to their countries through Saudi Airline, and necessary arrangements must be made by contacting the embassy to issue the permit to go and the landing right.

"We made the step and contacted the embassy in May, but they insisted on providing another airline from Nigeria, and that students must pay for the travelling. 

"The Saudi Arabia Government made the provision for all students studying here to travel back to their various countries with free tickets. We explained everything to our delegates representing us here at the Nigeria Embassy at Riyadh. Still, they turned our proposal down until we got to know that they've sent a letter to the airline, stating that they shouldn't lift any Nigerian because they're planning on lifting them," the student said.

Another student said they (students) had tried to make the embassy reconsider the free flight from the Saudi Arabian government, but their pleas were ignored.

He added that many students would not be able to afford the tickets if they have to be evacuated by the Nigerian government.

He said, "Most students couldn't afford to pay the money because we are here to learn and our schools have made a provision for that. 

"We contacted prominent persons in Nigeria to intervene; they tried their best to inform the minister of interior and the minister of foreign affairs. They took the necessary steps and contacted the embassy in Riyadh to do the work.

"Later, we persuaded them to help us. Last week Sunday, we went back to the airline to fix the date for us. They said a delegate should come or make a call either from the embassy in Riyadh or the consulate in Jeddah. The airline later fixed another date on Sunday which was 1st or 3rd of August.

"The Saudi government later notified us that the flight had been cancelled due to a late response from the embassy."

The students lamented that a new academic calendar would begin, meaning that they won’t have the opportunity to return home for their holiday due to the negligence of the government.

The students appealed to the Nigerian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to compel the Nigerian ambassador to Saudi Arabia to accept the Saudi government’s offer

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Education President Buhari Orders NDDC To Pay Stranded Nigerian Students Abroad
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Fashola Renames Hall After Slain Yobe Students
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education BringBackOurGirls Rally: Ondo Teachers Protest In Solidarity Support
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Asks Organised Labour To Shelve Planned Protest Against Corruption In Government Agencies
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Spent N500m On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyer Illegally Detained For Three Months Sues DSS Director-General, Bichi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics NCFront Knocks Buhari For Turning Nigeria To A Failed State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ijaw-Apoi Communities Write Governor Akeredolu, Protest Exclusion From Bitumen Mapping
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria And Chinese Loans By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad