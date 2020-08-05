BREAKING: Over 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters Arrested In Abuja As Military Personnel Patrol City

The security agents are searching every vehicle passing through the route in a bid to identify and apprehend other persons participating in the protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

Over 40 #RevolutionNow protesters have been arrested in Abuja by military personnel deployed by the government to patrol different parts of the city.

The protesters, who were coming from the Mararaba axis, were arrested around the Unity Fountain and thrown into at least six trucks that whisked them away to an unknown destination.

A convoy of over 50 vehicles loaded with heavily-armed security personnel were seen patrolling the Unity Fountain and Transcorp Junction areas of the city

Citizens in large numbers have already poured out to the streets in major cities across the country in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow protest that saw Nigerians demanding better governance from the administration of President MuhamXmadu Buhari on August 5, 2019. 

SaharaReporters, New York

