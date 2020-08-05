BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Protesters Troop Out In Ondo, Demand Better Welfare For Citizens

The protesters, largely made up of young people, are demanding a better society and improved welfare for citizens from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

Residents of Ondo have taken to the Ore area of the state to participate in the #RevolutionNow protest ongoing across major cities in Nigeria.

Armed security personnel are stationed in strategic locations within the Ore axis as the protesters march across major streets, calling for the people to rise up and fight for their rights.

Photos:

SaharaReporters, New York

