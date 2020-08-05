Falana-led Coalition Condemns Attacks On #RevolutionNow Protesters

The coalition said the protests were legitimate and sum up an outburst of anger against the increasingly intolerant Nigerian state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

A coalition of over 70 labour and civil society organisations known as Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, has condemned the attacks launched on peaceful RevolutionNow protesters by security agencies in parts of Nigeria on Wednesday.

The coalition said the protests were legitimate and sum up an outburst of anger against the increasingly intolerant Nigerian state.

The coalition said the arrest of scores of the protesters by security agents violates fundamental human rights as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

"The arrests violate the constitution of Nigeria since avery citizen has the right to peaceful assembly. The protesters did not break any known law. What they did was to expreas their democratic rights as aggrieved citizens" ASCAB National Chairman, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), a foremost human rights lawyer, said.

Falana praised the protesters for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner without resorting to violence.

He added, "We saw young men and women coming out to protest against injustice. This is in line with democratic tradition anywhere in the world. The arrests and violent attacks on the protesters represent a grievous violation of the constitution that the security operatives should uphold and defend.”

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of the protesters, saying any attempt to continue to detain them has legal implications for the Nigerian Government.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Shave Off #RevolutionNow Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottle In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Irish Politician Writes Nigerian Ambassador To Ireland, Demands Immediate Release Of #RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Release All #RevolutionNow Protesters Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights CUPP Blasts Nigerian Government Over Attacks on #RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow Protest: Buhari Has Taken Nigeria Back To Military Era —Concerned Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seen In New Video ‘Celebrating Sallah In Niger State’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Shave Off #RevolutionNow Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottle In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Irish Politician Writes Nigerian Ambassador To Ireland, Demands Immediate Release Of #RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Qaeda Influence Growing In North-West Nigeria, United States Warns
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos State Government Cancels 2018 Land Use Charge
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Release All #RevolutionNow Protesters Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Kano IPMAN Directs Members To Sell Fuel At N150 Per Litre
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill APC Youth Leader In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Speaker Impeached After Declaring Support For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad