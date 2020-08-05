Kano IPMAN Directs Members To Sell Fuel At N150 Per Litre

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, has directed members to sell fuel at N150 per litre.

The IPMAN Chairman, Bashir Dan-Malam, gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday.

Dan-Malam said the directive followed the new price modulation announced by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company.

The statement reads, “The directive was also in compliance with the government’s earlier statement that it would review upward or downward the price of the commodity on monthly basis depending on the price at the International market.

“Please be informed that the management has approved the ex-depot price of petroleum products including Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N138. 62 per litre.

“Similarly, the private depots had also increased their price as they would sell the commodity to their members at N139.5 per litre.

“All members under our jurisdiction are therefore asked to comply with the new price regime by making sure no one sells above the approved selling of N150 per litre.”