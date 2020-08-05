Nigeria Police Force Confirms Training School Built With Illegally Raised Funds In Nasarawa Did Not Have Senate Approval

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that the establishment of a Mopol Training School in Endehu, Nasarawa State, did not follow the approval of the National Assembly.

SaharaReporters had in an exclusive story reported how the Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Adamu, used his office to unlawfully compel and in fact threaten Mobile Police Commanders into generating millions of naira monthly through all manner of means for the establishment of the training school.

The same project was included in the 2020 budget of the Nigeria Police Force but was rejected by the National Assembly.

The IGP, it was gathered, had each Squadron Commanders cough out nothing less than N500,000 monthly including through illegal means for the purpose of erecting different structures in the training school.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

While confirming the contributions of the Squadron Commanders in the project, which had no approval from the National Assembly, Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, in a statement on Tuesday said that the training school was built with support of some corporate organisations.

The statement reads partly, “The establishment of the Police Mobile Training School in Endehu, Nasarawa State, was informed by overriding national security consideration on the need to strengthen the operational capacity of the special forces of the Nigeria Police Force.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigeria’s Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Illegally Raised Millions Of Naira For Construction Of Training School In Nasarawa

“It is on record that the parcel of land where the institution was sited was donated to the police with the full complement of the Certificate of Occupancy which the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State publicly presented to the Nigeria Police. The acquisition of the land was, therefore, without any financial commitment by the police.

“Furthermore, the construction of the facility was achieved with the support of the Nasarawa State Government and well-meaning corporate bodies within the context of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The only involvement of some Squadron Commanders was to ensure the delivery of some of the construction materials so donated by the corporate bodies.

“It was not established as a personal asset of the IGP. Rather, it is a national security legacy project.”