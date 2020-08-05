#RevolutionNow: Agba Jalingo, Adeyeye, Others Arrested By Police In Lagos During Peaceful Protest

They were arrested on Wednesday in the Ikeja area of the city during a peaceful demonstration to demand better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

Activists Agba Jalingo and Femi Adeyeye are among 20 active members of the #RevolutionNow Movement currently being held by the police in Lagos.

Wednesday’s protest, which took place simultaneously across the country, was in commemoration of the first anniversary of the demonstration on August 5, 2019, which led to the arrest and continued unjust trial of Convener of the movement, Omoyele Sowore.

It was gathered that Jalingo, Adeyeye and the others are being held at the Area F Command of the police in Lagos.

The other protesters also being held include Omolara Alagbala, Kelly Orodu, Kolawole Adeneka, Fela Samson Okafor, Akinnubi Margaret, Orunsolu Oluremi (Remyte Goonz).

Others are Oyebiyi Ademola, Owatunde, Akinnubi Deborah, Akinnubi Emmanuel, Kehinde Babatunde Joseph, Adedoyin Olorunshola Truth, Rachael Ochuwa, Babatunde Famutimi, Akinbade Olamide, Monike Okechukwu and Sodiq Ogunshola.

