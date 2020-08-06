BREAKING: Katsina Residents Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Ask President Buhari To Resign

The residents said the protest followed an attack in which many of their people lost their lives, injured and had their women raped.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2020

Thousands of residents of Turare and Dogon Ruwa communities under Dustin-ma Local Government Area of Katsina State on Thursday morning blocked a highway to protest repeated attacks by armed bandits on the community.

The protest is coming days after gunmen suspected to be bandits killed Mallam Sadi, Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Yau-Yau/Mallamawa ward under Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The protesters, comprising adults and children, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari to resign over the spate of insecurity in the state. 

One of the protesters told SaharaReporters that residents of the area now lived in fear as security agencies appeared helpless. 

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West that had witnessed repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities.

No fewer than 150 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last two months.

