Health Workers In Bauchi Embark On Indefinite Strike Action Over Salary Deductions

The Joint Health Sector Union and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, Bauchi State chapter, has commenced an indefinite strike action over salary deductions.

The group in a statement said it could no longer cope with the inability of the state government to offer any convincing reason behind its decision on the deductions of June salaries.

The statement signed by Secretary of the group in the state, Usman Danturaki, and addressed to all branch chairmen and secretaries, disclosed that the strike action would continue until further notice.

The statement reads, “Following the inability of government to reverse its decision on the deductions unilaterally made in the month of June, coupled with its blatant refusal to offer any convincing reason as a rationale behind the deductions despite series of promises made, you are hereby directed to commence an indefinite strike action from Thursday, 6th August, 2020 until further directed.”