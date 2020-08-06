Health Workers In Bauchi Embark On Indefinite Strike Action Over Salary Deductions

The group in a statement said it could no longer cope with the inability of the state government to offer any convincing reason behind its decision on the deductions of June salaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2020

The Joint Health Sector Union and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, Bauchi State chapter, has commenced an indefinite strike action over salary deductions.

The group in a statement said it could no longer cope with the inability of the state government to offer any convincing reason behind its decision on the deductions of June salaries.

The statement signed by Secretary of the group in the state, Usman Danturaki, and addressed to all branch chairmen and secretaries, disclosed that the strike action would continue until further notice.

The statement reads, “Following the inability of government to reverse its decision on the deductions unilaterally made in the month of June, coupled with its blatant refusal to offer any convincing reason as a rationale behind the deductions despite series of promises made, you are hereby directed to commence an indefinite strike action from Thursday, 6th August, 2020 until further directed.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Two Schools Sealed In Ondo For Violating COVID-19 Rules
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nurses In Ondo Protest Six Months Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Call For Arrest Of Naira Marley For Holding Night Party Despite Ban On Large Gathering
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Elections INEC Warns Political Parties Against Use Of Branded Face Masks At Polling Units
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education Group Tells Buhari, Education Minister Not To Appoint Sacked NIRM Director General, Ujah, As Vice Chancellor Of New University
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Female Soldier Raped By Bandits Appeals Dismissal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Wole Soyinka Pens Solidarity Message To Man Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy, Mubarak Bala, On His 100th Day In Detention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We Won’t Take #RevolutionNow Serious Until Nigerians Troop Out En Masse Against Government –President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Edo House Of Assembly Complex
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Activist Asks Buhari To Apologise To Nigerians Over Shaving Of Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottles During #RevolutionNow March
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Qaeda Influence Growing In North-West Nigeria, United States Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad