Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday the party said that the invasion of the Edo Assembly was part of a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress to cause a crisis ahead of the governorship election in the state in September.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the invasion of Edo State Assembly as a direct coup against democracy.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday the party said that the invasion of the Edo Assembly was part of a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress to cause a crisis ahead of the governorship election in the state in September.

The statement reads, “The party posits that the invasion and illegal occupation of the state legislature by security agents allegedly deployed by sacked national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo state and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.

“We urge the Inspector General to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may result in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover.”

 

See Also Police Police Take Over Edo House Of Assembly Complex 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Won’t Take #RevolutionNow Serious Until Nigerians Troop Out En Masse Against Government –President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Edo House Of Assembly Complex
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections We Will Join Kanu To Demand Biafra If South-East Doesn't Get Presidency In 2023 ― Nwodo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Female Soldier Raped By Bandits Appeals Dismissal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Wole Soyinka Pens Solidarity Message To Man Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy, Mubarak Bala, On His 100th Day In Detention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We Won’t Take #RevolutionNow Serious Until Nigerians Troop Out En Masse Against Government –President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Edo House Of Assembly Complex
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Activist Asks Buhari To Apologise To Nigerians Over Shaving Of Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottles During #RevolutionNow March
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Qaeda Influence Growing In North-West Nigeria, United States Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion August 5 Protest: Adesina’s Comment Unschooled, Unfortunate! By Tope Temokun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad