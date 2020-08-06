Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the invasion of Edo State Assembly as a direct coup against democracy.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday the party said that the invasion of the Edo Assembly was part of a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress to cause a crisis ahead of the governorship election in the state in September.

The statement reads, “The party posits that the invasion and illegal occupation of the state legislature by security agents allegedly deployed by sacked national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo state and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.

“We urge the Inspector General to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may result in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover.”

