Kebbi First Lady Campaigns Against Rape, Urges Victims To Speak Out, Seek Justice

Wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has condemned the rising cases of rape across Nigeria, calling for urgent action by government and all members of the society to end the scourge.

Making the call while unveiling two videos produced in Hausa language but subtitled in English to raise awareness on the evils of rape, Shinkafi-Bagudu said that victims must break the silence by speaking out and seeking justice against their abusers whether they are family members or outsiders.

She said, “Victims of rape in most cases are subjected to ridicule, stigmatisation and silenced while the perpetrators walk away.

“We want to use the videos to heighten awareness against rape because of its rising nature in the country.”

The videos were produced by Ali Jita, a popular Kannywood singer, and is supported by Media Women Forum, a group of senior female journalists including media owners and broadcasters championing the cause of women and children.

In June 2020, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said that they recorded 717 rape cases between January and May, adding that 799 suspects had been arrested at the time while 631 cases were being investigated and charged to court.

However, observers believe that the figure of rape in Nigeria was far higher as most victims do not report to law enforcement agencies when sexually assaulted.