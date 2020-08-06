Resign Now, RevolutionNow Protesters In Ondo Tell Buhari

Residents of Ondo State, who joined the nationwide #RevolutionNow protests on Wednesday, have called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over poor governance and hardship that have characterised his tenure.

The residents trooped out into streets, brandishing placards to demand good governance and an end to insecurity in the country.

The demonstration was held at the Benin-Ore-Lagos road. The protesters were accompanied by armed policemen drafted to strategic locations to prevent violence.

The protesters brandished placards with inscriptions such as "We can't continue to serve the need of the greedy, while the needy suffer"; "We demand an end to poverty and insecurity"; "Enough is Enough of this senseless killings"; "Insecurity, killings everywhere you go, Buhari must resign now"; "Where there is right, there is a remedy."

Among the protesters were civil society groups, trade unions, artisans and human rights activists.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters on behalf of the protesters, Alex Adeniyi, said Nigerians had suffered enough in the hands of both the past and current governments.

Mr Adeniyi condemned the senseless killings of innocent citizens in northern parts of the country. He stressed that President Buhari had already failed Nigerians and should resign his position.

He said, "We are saying no to the abuse of citizens' rights, increase in electricity tariffs, fuel price and cost of living. Let the government also stop job losses and cuts in the wages of ordinary workers.

"We are also agitating for an end to the bogus salaries being paid to public office holders. We also demand that all elected and senior political appointees receive no more than the average skills workers."

Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, the spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, commended the protesters for being peaceful.