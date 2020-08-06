Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled

The roof of the Edo State House of Assembly was on Thursday removed by some men, who also dismantled the symbolic mace at the top of the building.

A video shared by Channels Television, also showed trucks dropping off gravels and other building materials within the Assembly complex.

A combination of photos from the scenes of the incidents at the Edo State House of Assembly complex in Benin City on August 6, 2020.

This was said to have taken place shortly after Governor Godwin Obaseki and Speaker of the Assembly, Frank Okiye, addressed Peoples Democratic Party members at the complex.

Earlier on Thursday, policemen took over the House of Assembly complex in a bid to forestall against any eventuality following the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, on Wednesday.

Idiaye was removed for declaring support for All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.