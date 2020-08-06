YIAGA Africa To Deploy Over 600 Observers To Monitor Ondo Governorship Election

YIAGA Africa, a civil society organisation, has said that it was ready to expose any electoral fraud by partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programme of the organisation, who made the disclosure in Akure, the state capital, also said that they were going to deploy over 600 election observers to monitor the exercise.

She said, “The PVT allows YIAGA Africa’s WTV to present an accurate and comprehensive assessment of the election day processes, such as whether election officials comply to the guidelines for the conduct of the elections, the presence of security agents, the behaviour of political parties, secrecy of the ballot and transparency of the counting process.

“It is the only observation methodology that can independently verify the accuracy of election day results as released by the INEC which is the body legally mandated to do so.”

While stressing the need to educate voters in the state ahead of the governorship election, Mbamalu said that whenever there was low turnout of voters at polling units, it always gave room for manipulation of results.

She added, “So, part of our objective is to ensure that citizens come out to vote without fear of violence and attack.”

Mbamalu further added that the organisation was planning to have a citizen platform through a town hall meeting where candidates of political parties participating in the election can engage in debate.