ALERT: Cult Gangs Planning Attacks In Ogun State –Police

The police in Ogun State have raised the alarm of a plot by cult gangs to attack the state on Saturday.

The police said the attack was part of the unlawful act of the group in marking “8/8”.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson for the police in the state, said the Force will mobilise all squad in safeguarding the state and maintaining peace and order.

He said, “Intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Command reveals that members of various unlawful cult groups are planning to mark what they called “8/8” tomorrow; being the 8th of August 2020. The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish plan to have a rethink and retrace their steps as such move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the command's tactical squads namely SARS, anti cultists, anti kidnapping as well as all the DPOs and Area Commanders have been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state.

“The full weight of the law will descend on any member of any unlawful societies who intends to use public places to perpetrate evil, as the Command will fold it hand while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law abiding citizens of the State.”

The police appealed to parents and guardians to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society and also urged hoteliers not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering as owners of such facilities will be prosecuted.