ALERT: Cult Gangs Planning Attacks In Ogun State –Police

The police said the attack was part of the unlawful act of the group in marking “8/8”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 07, 2020

The police in Ogun State have raised the alarm of a plot by cult gangs to attack the state on Saturday.

The police said the attack was part of the unlawful act of the group in marking “8/8”.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson for the police in the state, said the Force will mobilise all squad in safeguarding the state and maintaining peace and order.

He said, “Intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Command reveals that members of various unlawful cult groups are planning to mark what they called “8/8” tomorrow; being the 8th of August 2020. The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish plan to have a rethink and retrace their steps as such move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the command's tactical squads namely SARS, anti cultists, anti kidnapping as well as all the DPOs and Area Commanders have been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state.

“The full weight of the law will descend on any member of any unlawful societies who intends to use public places to perpetrate evil, as the Command will fold it hand while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law abiding citizens of the State.”

The police appealed to parents and guardians to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society and also urged hoteliers not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering as owners of such facilities will be prosecuted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Fake Nigerian Army Major In Delta State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Police Wanted Us To Make False Statement That We Were Paid, #RevolutionNow Protester Says
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Gunmen Kill Three Persons In Kogi - Police
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Ondo Residents Submit 15 guns To Police
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Police Shoot At Protesting Ondo University Students, Injure One
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Orders Inspector-General Of Police To Provide Security For 17 Pro-APC Edo Lawmakers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Others Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Fake Nigerian Army Major In Delta State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Environment NEMA Issues Flood Alert, Says 28 States On Danger List
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Edo State: Oshiomole vs. Obaseki: Both Sides Of The Story vs. One Side Of The Truth By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: Enough Of The Arrogance, We're Your Employer By Chris Idoko
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Enugu NMA Election Turns Bloody As Thugs Invade Venue
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Amended Companies And Allied Matters Bill Into Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion My 48 Hours Of Torment In Nigeria By Anonymous
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad