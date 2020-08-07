Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Others Meet In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Ize-Iyamu was accompanied by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni, and Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the disruption of the Edo State House of Assembly, which occurred on Thursday and the alleged impeachment of the Speaker, Frank Okiye, by lawmakers loyal to APC.

Okiye described his alleged impeachment as “a non issue.

See Also Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled