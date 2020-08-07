Court Slams N200,000 Fine On Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley, For Breaching Coronavirus Guidelines

A Federal Capital Territory mobile court in Abuja on Friday imposed a N200,000 fine on Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, for violating the Presidential Task Force guidelines on COVID-19.

A four-count charge was brought against the artiste by the prosecuting team, which he denied.

The presiding magistrate, Idayat Akanni, who handed down the sentence, ordered Naira Marley to pay N50,000 on each of the four counts brought against him.

He was also mandated to publish a public apology to the Federal Government of Nigeria in a national newspaper.

See Also Entertainment FCT Administration Arraigns Naira Marley Before Mobile Court Over Abuja Concert

The musician had on June 13, 2020 flown into Abuja with his crew for a concert at the Jabi Lake Mall.

Earlier on Thursday, he was penalised in Lagos for the same offence.