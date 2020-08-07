Enugu NMA Election Turns Bloody As Thugs Invade Venue

The crisis rocking the Enugu State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association took a new dimension on Thursday as the election into leadership positions of the body turned violent after thugs invaded the venue.

Some members of the association, who gathered at Michael Okpara Square for the election, suffered serious injuries from the thugs allegedly sponsored by a faction of the body.

The thugs, numbering over 30, stormed the venue with dangerous weapons while voting was in progress.

They destroyed chairs, tables and canopies among other objects being used for the election in the process.

The hoodlums also upturned ballot boxes and descended on members of the electoral committee, forcing doctors to scamper to safety for fear of losing their lives.

Many people sustained injuries while trying to escape from the scene of violence.

Several persons including the NMA chairman in the state, Dr Ike Okwesili, were thoroughly beaten by the thugs.

The policemen drafted to the venue of the election had a hectic time preventing the thugs from unleashing horror on participants.

It was gathered that the Okwesili-led executive insisted on having the rules followed during the election but members, who didn’t like that decision, ganged up when the election had gone midway to destroy things together with the hired thugs.