Enugu NMA Election Turns Bloody As Thugs Invade Venue

Some members of the association, who gathered at Michael Okpara Square for the election, suffered serious injuries from the thugs allegedly sponsored by a faction of the body.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 07, 2020

The crisis rocking the Enugu State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association took a new dimension on Thursday as the election into leadership positions of the body turned violent after thugs invaded the venue.

Some members of the association, who gathered at Michael Okpara Square for the election, suffered serious injuries from the thugs allegedly sponsored by a faction of the body.

The thugs, numbering over 30, stormed the venue with dangerous weapons while voting was in progress.

They destroyed chairs, tables and canopies among other objects being used for the election in the process.

The hoodlums also upturned ballot boxes and descended on members of the electoral committee, forcing doctors to scamper to safety for fear of losing their lives.

Many people sustained injuries while trying to escape from the scene of violence.

Several persons including the NMA chairman in the state, Dr Ike Okwesili, were thoroughly beaten by the thugs.

The policemen drafted to the venue of the election had a hectic time preventing the thugs from unleashing horror on participants.

It was gathered that the Okwesili-led executive insisted on having the rules followed during the election but members, who didn’t like that decision, ganged up when the election had gone midway to destroy things together with the hired thugs.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Others Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Edo State: Oshiomole vs. Obaseki: Both Sides Of The Story vs. One Side Of The Truth By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Others Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion August 5 Protest: Adesina’s Comment Unschooled, Unfortunate! By Tope Temokun
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: Enough Of The Arrogance, We're Your Employer By Chris Idoko
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Governors Constitute Panel To Meet President Buhari On Worsening Insecurity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Activist Asks Buhari To Apologise To Nigerians Over Shaving Of Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottles During #RevolutionNow March
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad