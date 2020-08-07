FCT Administration Arraigns Naira Marley Before Mobile Court Over Abuja Concert

The charges are being read to him under tight security at the Eagle Square, venue of where the mobile court is sitting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 07, 2020

The Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been arraigned before a mobile court in Abuja for performing at a drive through concert at Jabi Lake Mall on June 13, 2020 in contravention of COVID-19 guidelines.

The charges are being read to him under tight security at the Eagle Square, venue of where the mobile court is sitting.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Administration Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19 later sealed the mall for flouting the ban on social gathering.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Court Slams N200,000 Fine On Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley, For Breaching Coronavirus Guidelines
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Schools Sealed In Ondo For Violating COVID-19 Rules
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME No Regrets Whatsoever, Says Evans' Lawyer As He Withdraws From Trial
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Others Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Edo State: Oshiomole vs. Obaseki: Both Sides Of The Story vs. One Side Of The Truth By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Enugu NMA Election Turns Bloody As Thugs Invade Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: Enough Of The Arrogance, We're Your Employer By Chris Idoko
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Fake Nigerian Army Major In Delta State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion August 5 Protest: Adesina’s Comment Unschooled, Unfortunate! By Tope Temokun
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad