FCT Administration Arraigns Naira Marley Before Mobile Court Over Abuja Concert

The Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been arraigned before a mobile court in Abuja for performing at a drive through concert at Jabi Lake Mall on June 13, 2020 in contravention of COVID-19 guidelines.

The charges are being read to him under tight security at the Eagle Square, venue of where the mobile court is sitting.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Administration Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19 later sealed the mall for flouting the ban on social gathering.