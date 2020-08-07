NEMA Issues Flood Alert, Says 28 States On Danger List

Mr Afolayan said 28 states and 102 local government areas in the country risked being flooded any moment from now due to the impending heavy rainfall in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 07, 2020

The National Emergency Management Agency has asked Nigerians to prepare for an imminent flood between the month of August and October this year. 

Director, Operations of NEMA in charge of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, gave the warning on Friday in Akure. 

Mr Afolayan said 28 states and 102 local government areas in the country risked being flooded any moment from now due to the impending heavy rainfall in the country. 

Flood File Photo

According to him, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had earlier in February alerted Nigerians to an impending heavy rainfall due to climate change that will lead to flooding.

He said the agency had started sensitising residents ahead of the impending danger, most especially on how to get prepared and channel their waste properly. 

He said, "And if flooding happens, it will lead to loss of lives and properties and we have to forewarn communities that may be affected.

“Those that built on the flood plains should move away in other to avoid the imminent flood disaster that is likely to happen between the month of August and October.

“Flooding is not always caused by heavy downpour alone, but when dams were opened too, it always leads to flooding.

“About 28 states and 102 local governments have been earmarked for this possible flooding."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Vacate Flood Prone Areas, Kaduna Government Tells Residents
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Environment Ondo State Residents Lack Potable Water Despite Government's N3bn Investment In Water Schemes
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Buhari To Attend Climate Change Conference In Morocco
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Sierra Leone: At Least 400 Dead, 600 Missing As Week Of Mourning For Mudslide Victims Begins
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Modular Refineries Will End Illegal Refining, Save Environment In Niger Delta -Kachikwu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Firefighter: We Saw Otedola Bridge Tanker Explosion From Our Office And Knew It Would Be Catastrophic
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Orders Inspector-General Of Police To Provide Security For 17 Pro-APC Edo Lawmakers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Others Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Fake Nigerian Army Major In Delta State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Edo State: Oshiomole vs. Obaseki: Both Sides Of The Story vs. One Side Of The Truth By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: Enough Of The Arrogance, We're Your Employer By Chris Idoko
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Enugu NMA Election Turns Bloody As Thugs Invade Venue
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Amended Companies And Allied Matters Bill Into Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion My 48 Hours Of Torment In Nigeria By Anonymous
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Police ALERT: Cult Gangs Planning Attacks In Ogun State –Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad