NEMA Issues Flood Alert, Says 28 States On Danger List

The National Emergency Management Agency has asked Nigerians to prepare for an imminent flood between the month of August and October this year.

Director, Operations of NEMA in charge of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, gave the warning on Friday in Akure.

Mr Afolayan said 28 states and 102 local government areas in the country risked being flooded any moment from now due to the impending heavy rainfall in the country.

Flood

According to him, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had earlier in February alerted Nigerians to an impending heavy rainfall due to climate change that will lead to flooding.

He said the agency had started sensitising residents ahead of the impending danger, most especially on how to get prepared and channel their waste properly.

He said, "And if flooding happens, it will lead to loss of lives and properties and we have to forewarn communities that may be affected.

“Those that built on the flood plains should move away in other to avoid the imminent flood disaster that is likely to happen between the month of August and October.

“Flooding is not always caused by heavy downpour alone, but when dams were opened too, it always leads to flooding.

“About 28 states and 102 local governments have been earmarked for this possible flooding."