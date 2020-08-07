Nigerian Army Neutralises Bandits, Recovers Cows, Guns, Others In Katsina

No fewer than 10 armed bandits were said to have been neutralised by soldiers in Dogon Ruwa, Ungwar Bera and Zamfarawan villages under Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State on Thursday.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its Twitter page on Friday.

According to the tweet, the initial resistance by the bandits was effectively subdued by the superior tactics and dexterity of the troops, which resulted in heavy casualties on the bandits.

The tweet reads, “Gallant troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised armed bandits who infiltrated Dogon Ruwa, Ungwar Bera and Zamfarawan villages in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State on 6 August 2020. Many rustled cattle were also recovered.”