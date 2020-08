The police in Delta State have arrested a yet to be named man for falsely parading himself as a Major in the Nigerian Army.

SaharaReporters gathered that the man was arrested earlier in the week along Sapele Road in the state.

He was caught with a fake military van conveying 420 packs of compressed weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

A police source said the suspect will be prosecuted at the end of ongoing investigation into the incident.