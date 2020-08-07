Three #RevolutionNow Protesters Regain Freedom In Osogbo, Mandate, Others Still In DSS Custody

Three members of the #RevolutionNow Movement in Osogbo, Osun State, have regained their freedom following legal intervention from human rights lawyers and a public outcry for their unconditional freedom.

SaharaReporters recalls that Dunnex Samuel, a student leader at Obafemi Awolowo University, was arrested along with Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, Gift and four others, and detained by the Osogbo section of the Department of State Services on Wednesday for opposing the spate of killings, insecurity, illegal arrests, detention and poverty under President Muhammadu Buhari's regime.



In a statement, Dagga Tolar, spokesperson for the Movement for a Socialist Alternative, said the agitation for the release of the detainees was not over until the four activists remaining in unlawful detention were freed by the DSS.

The group called on Nigerians and the international community to agitate for the immediate release of the activists.

It said, “The cross-section of capitalist-ruling class in Nigeria have proven itself incapable of addressing fundamental economic and social issues because of the man-eat-man nature of every capitalist society.”

The MSA urged the working class and poor masses to come together to build a united and enduring struggle to displace capitalism.