Three #RevolutionNow Protesters Regain Freedom In Osogbo, Mandate, Others Still In DSS Custody

SaharaReporters recalls that Dunnex Samuel, a student leader at Obafemi Awolowo University, was arrested along with Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, Gift and four others, and detained by the Osogbo section of the Department of State Services on Wednesday for opposing the spate of killings, insecurity, illegal arrests, detention and poverty under President Muhammadu Buhari's regime.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 07, 2020

Three members of the #RevolutionNow Movement in Osogbo, Osun State, have regained their freedom following legal intervention from human rights lawyers and a public outcry for their unconditional freedom.

SaharaReporters recalls that Dunnex Samuel, a student leader at Obafemi Awolowo University, was arrested along with Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, Gift and four others, and detained by the Osogbo section of the Department of State Services on Wednesday for opposing the spate of killings, insecurity, illegal arrests, detention and poverty under President Muhammadu Buhari's regime. 

In a statement, Dagga Tolar, spokesperson for the Movement for a Socialist Alternative, said the agitation for the release of the detainees was not over until the four activists remaining in unlawful detention were freed by the DSS. 

The group called on Nigerians and the international community to agitate for the immediate release of the activists.

It said, “The cross-section of capitalist-ruling class in Nigeria have proven itself incapable of addressing fundamental economic and social issues because of the man-eat-man nature of every capitalist society.” 

The MSA urged the working class and poor masses to come together to build a united and enduring struggle to displace capitalism.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Police Wanted Us To Make False Statement That We Were Paid, #RevolutionNow Protester Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Wole Soyinka Pens Solidarity Message To Man Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy, Mubarak Bala, On His 100th Day In Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Shave Off #RevolutionNow Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottle In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Activist Asks Buhari To Apologise To Nigerians Over Shaving Of Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottles During #RevolutionNow March
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Katsina Residents Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Ask President Buhari To Resign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Others Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Edo State: Oshiomole vs. Obaseki: Both Sides Of The Story vs. One Side Of The Truth By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment FCT Administration Arraigns Naira Marley Before Mobile Court Over Abuja Concert
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Enugu NMA Election Turns Bloody As Thugs Invade Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: Enough Of The Arrogance, We're Your Employer By Chris Idoko
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Fake Nigerian Army Major In Delta State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion August 5 Protest: Adesina’s Comment Unschooled, Unfortunate! By Tope Temokun
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad