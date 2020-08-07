Vacate Flood Prone Areas, Kaduna Government Tells Residents

Following the downpour in Kaduna State on Thursday, the state government has warned residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to other parts of the state.

The government said residents living around the River Kaduna bank, including parts of Barnawa, Ungwan Rimi, Kigo Road New Extension and Trikaniya, among others, should relocate.

A statement by the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Maimunatu Abubakar, said, "The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency is urging all residents living within flood-prone areas, to be on red alert for possible flooding, as the water level in the major river and tributaries are on the increase.

"Furthermore, the agency is advising residents to consider a plan for evacuation to safer grounds."