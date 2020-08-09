BREAKING: Armed Bandits Currently Attacking Katsina Community

Armed bandits are currently attacking Kurfi community under Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

A resident of the area confirmed that the bandits stormed the two communities around 9:40pm on motorcycles while armed with weapons.

He said that they were shooting at every available object, adding that many residents escaped to nearby communities while some passed the night inside the bush.

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West that have suffered from repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities.

No fewer than 200 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last two months.