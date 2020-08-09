BREAKING: Armed Bandits Currently Attacking Katsina Community

A resident of the area confirmed that the bandits stormed the two communities around 9:40pm on motorcycles while armed with weapons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2020

Armed bandits are currently attacking Kurfi community under Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

A resident of the area confirmed that the bandits stormed the two communities around 9:40pm on motorcycles while armed with weapons.

Sahara Reporters Media

He said that they were shooting at every available object, adding that many residents escaped to nearby communities while some passed the night inside the bush.

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West that have suffered from repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities.

No fewer than 200 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last two months.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency RULAAC Asks Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Environment Herdsmen: Plateau Group Rejects Buhari's Ruga Settlements, Says It Will Worsen Farmer-Herder Clashes
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Bandits Continue To Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill 10 In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Ooni Visits Buhari, Says We Don't Want War In South-West
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Aid Worker Abducted By B’Haram Claims Leah Sharibu Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, Buried In Ogun State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerian Government Begins Regulation Of Social Media Usage Of Civil Servants
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Silence On Bad Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Evading Justice, Kashamu Couldn’t Escape Death –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Catholic Priest Urges Nigerians To Occupy Aso Rock, National Assembly To Remove Bad Leaders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Senator, Buruji Kashamu, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On the Death Of Senator Buruji Kashamu: A Preliminary Comment By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Olusegun Obasanjo’s Faux Pas By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption How Akpabio, NDDC’s IMC Deceived Buhari, Nigerians Over Non-payment Of Stranded Foreign Scholarship Students —Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights PUNCH’s Editorial Takes Buhari’s Tyrannical Regime To The Cleaners
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad