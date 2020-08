Babajide, son of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes barely a month after his father recovered from the virus.

Babajide Akeredolu

SaharaRepoters gathered that Babajide has since gone into self-isolation.

"The governor's son is already in self-isolation as required by the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control."

Babajide is the Secretary of the Response Fund Committee on COVID-19 set up by the state government few months ago.