BREAKING: Nigerian Activist, Olawale Bakare, Released By DSS

Bakare was arrested in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday for participating in the RevolutionNow protest that saw dozens of citizens taking to the streets in different parts of the country to demand better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2020

Nigerian activist, Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, has been released by the Department of State Services.

During the maiden edition of the protest on August 5, 2019, he was also arrested by the DSS and kept in unlawful detention until December when he was released on bail.

Olawale “Mandate” Bakare.

During the maiden edition of the protest on August 5, 2019, he was also arrested by the DSS and kept in unlawful detention until December when he was released on bail.

He is standing trial alongside renowned rights crusader, Omoyele Sowore, for pushing Nigerians to demand improved welfare, security among others from the Buhari government. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

