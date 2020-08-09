Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, Buried In Ogun State

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, who died of Coronavirus complications on Saturday in Lagos, has been buried in Ijebu Igbo on Sunday.

The 62-year-old was said to have been in a coma at the First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi, Lagos, before he finally succumbed to the disease on Saturday.

A crowd of sympathisers and loyalists thronged his Ijebu Igbo home on Sunday morning to pay tribute to him.

He was loved by his people for his philanthropic gestures and contributions to the welfare of many.

During his lifetime, Kashamu was the subject of an extradition matter between Nigeria and the United States where he said to be a drug lord and wanted for several crimes.

