Family Writes Nigeria’s Police Inspector-General, Seeks Transfer Of Fraud Case, Documents Falsification From Anambra Zone 9

The family said the case, which had been at Zone 9 since November 2018, was yet to be filed to court for judicial process to commence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2020

The family of Chukwunenye Nweke has written to the Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria, Mohammed Adamu, seeking the transfer of a fraud case, inducement of public officers, falsification of public documents and other criminal acts being investigated by the Assistant Inspector-General Of Police Zone 9.

The family said the case, which had been at Zone 9 since November 2018, was yet to be filed to court for judicial process to commence.

In the letter also sent to the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights and Legal Matters, as well as the National Human Rights Commission, the Nweke family held that Zone 9 no longer had jurisdiction to continue the case following the creation of Zone 13, which has been charged to handle such criminal cases.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

The family said they were informed by the police spokesperson in the state that only the IGP had the power to order the transfer of a case from a zone.

The family stated that police investigation indicted Mrs Aguiyi Anuli, Mrs Ogochukwu Ikunne, Chief Chukwuka Onuko and Mr Ndu Onuko, who are all of the same district with the complainant, of forgeries, falsification of police statements, false information, inducement of public officers and other corrupt practices.

They said apart from the matter not being charged to court, the complainant had not been granted access to documents in the case for documentary reasons.

“That after much ado, AIG Zone 9 through the PPRO, Janet Ugwu Chukwu, said the IG of police has not directed that criminal cases which emancipated from the region covered by Zone 13 which are investigated by Zone 9 should be transferred to Zone 13; and the PPRO Zone 9 said it is only IGP that can give a directive for the transfer of the case to the newly inaugurated Zone 13.

“Henceforward, It is as a result of the stance of the PPRO on our request to have our case file moved from   to Zone 13 that we humbly ask your office to call for the original police case file from Zone 9 Command to IGP X- Squad or Zone 13, Anambra State, as Zone 9 does not have the jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute criminal acts from Anambra,” the family said.

The family is asking the court to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure the prosecution of everyone involved in the case.

“We appeal that whoever that is found wanting by police investigation should be prosecuted in a court of competent jurisdiction,” they added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights CNPP Knocks Nigeria Police Force Over Indiscriminate Arrest Of Protesters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Wanted Us To Make False Statement That We Were Paid, #RevolutionNow Protester Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Three Men for Raping Minors
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduction Of PDP National Youth Leader: We're trailing Perpetrators, Say Police
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Robbery Suspect Escapes From Hospital With Handcuffs In Ondo
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Police Nigeria's Rising Insecurity: Police To Grant Power To Arrest To Civilians Selected From Communities
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sowore Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Silence On Bad Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Orders Inspector-General Of Police To Provide Security For 17 Pro-APC Edo Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Providing Security For Our Attackers In Southern Kaduna, SOKAPU Alleges
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldier During Attack On Commercial Bus In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Mubarak Bala’s Wife Writes National Assembly, Demands Proof Of Husband Being Alive
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Lists 23 Companies Allegedly Used By National Assembly To Receive Contracts, Webster Global Ventures Denies Involvement
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna Women Protest Over Incessant Killings, Accuse Military Of Bias
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Stranded Nigerian Lady In Lebanon Falls Sick
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion A Day With The Enemies Of Nigeria- A Detention Diary After Arrest During #RevolutionNow By Dunnex Samuel
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Multinational Joint Task Force Assures Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Of Good Treatment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad