Mubarak Bala’s Wife Writes National Assembly, Demands Proof Of Husband Being Alive

Amina Ahmed, wife of Mubarak Bala, a man arrested by the police in Kaduna for insulting prophet Muhammad through a Facebook post, has written to the National Assembly, demanding proof that her husband was still alive.

Ahmed wrote to the National Assembly asking the lawmakers to intervene and uphold the rule of law by urging the police to give Bala access to see his family.

She stated that she had not been able to see her husband since he was detained in April.

Bala is currently being detained in solitary confinement at Kano State Police Command where he has been denied access to his family and his lawyer.

Mubarak Bala

Rights groups and international organisations including the United Nations have condemned the arrest of Bala, asking the Nigerian Government to immediately free him.

Ahmed raised the alarm that the police had refused to obey a court order asking the law enforcement agency to allow Bala access to his family and lawyer.

Her letter reads, “Despite many requests, Kano Police have flatly refused to allow Mubarak's lawyers to see him or to contact him by phone or email. Even after his lawyers secured a court order on June 25 that ordered the Kano Police to allow defence counsel access to Mubarak, Habu Sani, the Kano Police Commissioner, has refused to cooperate with the order.

“I swear my heart stopped beating when I heard Mubarak was in Kano. He had received death threats from that state in the preceding weeks including one from a police officer who said he would kill Mubarak if he should set foot in the state. Given Kano's history of religious violence and killing, these threats must be taken very seriously.”

See Also Human Rights Wole Soyinka Pens Solidarity Message To Man Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy, Mubarak Bala, On His 100th Day In Detention

Ahmed stated that Bala's lawyers petitioned the Federal High Court for enforcement of his fundamental human rights and despite four hearing dates, the case had not been heard.

She stressed that the police have continued to trample on the rights of her husband by being presumed guilty without any court order.

“I am not a lawyer, but I do know that every person in Nigeria is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. And that means, Mubarak, has been incarcerated as an innocent man for more than three months.

“I also know that every citizen detained is entitled to meet with their lawyers for legal advice. This right has been denied to my husband. Finally, I believe, citizens should be charged within 24 hours or be released.

“This right too, has been denied Mubarak. My husband is a chemical engineer, a kind and gentle family man who would never hurt anyone. Why is he denied important rights that are freely given to the most violent armed robbers?

“But, above all, I beg you Senators and Honourable members of House of Representatives, the men and women who swear to God to uphold the rule of law in my country, on my bended knees, I beg you please let me have proof that Mubarak is alive, please let me see my husband and let Mubarak hold his son again. This is all I ask of you,” she appealed to the lawmakers.