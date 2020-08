The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has overturned a ruling by a lower court affirming the de-registration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The appellate court held that INEC failed to follow due process while deregistering the parties.

The court therefore declared that the deregistration was illegal and ordered INEC to relist the 74 parties.

