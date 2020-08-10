BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP

Ajayi resigned from the party on Sunday night after he lost the bid to secure the PDP governorship ticket during the primary election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

Less than two months after joining the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo, deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the party. 

Ajayi resigned from the party on Sunday night after he lost the bid to secure the PDP governorship ticket during the primary election.

The deputy governor handed over his letter of resignation to Festus Oboro, Chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward II of Ese-Odo LGA of the state. 

Agboola Ajayi

Mr Allen Sowore, media aide to the deputy governor, confirmed the resignation of Ajayi through a statement on Monday.

The statement reads, "The deputy governor appreciates the national leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party."

SaharaReporters gathered that the deputy governor was now set to officially join Zenith Labour Party where he has been assured of the party's ticket to contest in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state. 

Ajayi had been meeting with the immediate-past governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who is a major financier of the ZLP. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Should Be Kind To The Dead, Tinubu Says, Mourns Kashamu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Evading Justice, Kashamu Couldn’t Escape Death –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sowore Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Silence On Bad Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Akpabio, NDDC’s IMC Deceived Buhari, Nigerians Over Non-payment Of Stranded Foreign Scholarship Students —Group
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Nigerian Government Begins Regulation Of Social Media Usage Of Civil Servants
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, Buried In Ogun State
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics We Should Be Kind To The Dead, Tinubu Says, Mourns Kashamu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Evading Justice, Kashamu Couldn’t Escape Death –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sowore Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Silence On Bad Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Akpabio, NDDC’s IMC Deceived Buhari, Nigerians Over Non-payment Of Stranded Foreign Scholarship Students —Group
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Edo 2020: ADP Accuses Ize-Iyamu’s Running Mate Of Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights PUNCH’s Editorial Takes Buhari’s Tyrannical Regime To The Cleaners
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu: Panel May Submit Report Next Week
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Catholic Priest Urges Nigerians To Occupy Aso Rock, National Assembly To Remove Bad Leaders
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad