BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP

Less than two months after joining the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo, deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the party.

Ajayi resigned from the party on Sunday night after he lost the bid to secure the PDP governorship ticket during the primary election.

The deputy governor handed over his letter of resignation to Festus Oboro, Chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward II of Ese-Odo LGA of the state.

Mr Allen Sowore, media aide to the deputy governor, confirmed the resignation of Ajayi through a statement on Monday.

The statement reads, "The deputy governor appreciates the national leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party."

SaharaReporters gathered that the deputy governor was now set to officially join Zenith Labour Party where he has been assured of the party's ticket to contest in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi had been meeting with the immediate-past governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who is a major financier of the ZLP.