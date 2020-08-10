BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Monarch’s Vehicles Set Ablaze In Ekiti Over Traditional Festival

SaharaReporters learnt that the traditional ruler and his council had earlier passed a resolution that the 2020 Ogun Festival in the town won't be celebrated elaborately because of COVID-19 and adherence to its protocols.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

Irate youth on Monday attacked the palace of Onire of Ire Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Bobade Adeleke, after the monarch invited security operatives to prevent them from holding Ogun Festival due to COVID-19.

It was further gathered that this resolution didn’t go down with his subjects especially the youth, who subsequently attacked the palace and chased out the monarch.

A source told SaharaReporters that about three people were killed during the fracas, while several others were wounded.

The vehicles belonging to the traditional ruler were also set ablaze during the incident. 

SaharaReporters, New York

