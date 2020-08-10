Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad

At the court on Monday, the presiding judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, found Aminu guilty and sentenced him to death by hanging.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

A Sharia court in Kano State has sentenced a musician, Yahaya Sharif Aminu, to death for one of his songs alleged to be blasphemous against Prophet Muhammad.

At the court on Monday, the presiding judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, found Aminu guilty and sentenced him to death by hanging, Daily Trust reports.

The musician is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and Faidha group.

Aminu was arrested after a protest by Muslims in the state where they threatened to take laws into their hands.

The angry youth had earlier set ablaze the family house of the musician in Kano municipality.

This comes weeks after a humanist, Mubarak Bala, was arrested by the police in Kano and issued death threats over a Facebook post said to be blasphemous against Prophet Muhammad.

His whereabouts remain unknown despite  a court order mandating the police to release Bala.

