National Assembly To Investigate Corruption In NSIP Under Osinbajo, Uwais

A source revealed to SaharaReporters that the parliamentarians will also organise a public hearing to investigate possible corruption activities in the scheme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

The National Assembly is set to begin the probing of activities of the National Social Investment Programme.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The probe will focus on the activities of the NSIP under the Office of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on the NSIP.

“The National Assembly is beginning the process to investigate the NSIP and this will start soon.

“The aim is to expose the corruption that has taken place in the programme while it was under the Vice President.

“Next target is the NSIP and the National Assembly will be focusing the programme under the Vice President and Mrs Uwais’ tenure,” the source said.

Special Adviser to the President on NSIP, Maryam Uwais.

The source further stated that the Senate President will champion the probe, adding that Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, will be working with the National Assembly for the purpose.

Activities of the NSIP have come under scrutiny since President Muhammadu Buhari introduced it in 2016.

Some of the programmes under the scheme include N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, and Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

The House of Representatives had on Thursday invited Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; ex-Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun; and Farouq over the spending of N1.7trn on NSIP between 2016 and 2019.

They are to appear before the House Committee on Public Procurement headed by Oluwole Oke.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

