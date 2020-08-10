NBA Appoints Victor Williams As CEO Of NBA Africa

The appointment takes effect from August 17, 2020, according to NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

The National Basketball Association has named Victor Williams as Chief Executive Officer of NBA Africa.

The appointment takes effect from August 17, 2020, according to NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver.

Williams is expected to oversee basketball development initiatives across Africa and will be responsible for continuing to grow the popularity of basketball and the NBA across the continent through grassroots development, media distribution, and corporate partnerships.

“Adding an executive of Victor’s calibre and experience is an important step in our continued efforts to grow basketball across the continent.

“We look forward to Victor leading NBA Africa’s operations and helping to accelerate the use of sports as an economic engine across Africa,” said Silver.

Reacting after his appointment, Williams said, “Becoming CEO of NBA Africa is a compelling opportunity to join the NBA – a widely-respected and admired, globally-oriented sports enterprise.

“It allows me to blend my professional experience building businesses in Africa with my passion for the sport of basketball. I look forward to working with our colleagues in Johannesburg and Dakar to help grow basketball’s commercial and social impact in Africa and on the world stage.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Threat To Life Of Prince Akpan Ikim In Akwa Ibom State: A Petition Against Messrs Don Etim, Uyoh Nathaniel Alias Alhaji Or Baba One And Godswill Friday Nkamiang Alias Iniobong Or Placids
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Akpabio And The "Child Witch Commission"
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Desperate Women And Their Obscene Fashion
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion A Response To Dr. Michael J.K. Bokor’s: “Have Nigeria, South Africa, And Gabon Betrayed The African Union?”
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion “House help” Gone Bad: U.S. Convicts Another Nigerian Of Trafficking By Chika Oduah
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports Cameroon Soccer Star Samuel Eto'o Lashes Out At Reporter
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Monarch’s Vehicles Set Ablaze In Ekiti Over Traditional Festival
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics We Should Be Kind To The Dead, Tinubu Says, Mourns Kashamu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerian Government Begins Regulation Of Social Media Usage Of Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Diezani, Who Is Wanted For Massive Corruption, Laments That Yahoo Boys Have Become Role Models
VIDEO NEWS Former Nigerian Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, Who Is Wanted For Massive Corruption, Laments That Yahoo Boys Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Civil Servants On Levels 12, 13 Asked To Resume By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics You're Too Desperate, PDP Tells Ondo Deputy Governor After Exit From Party
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad