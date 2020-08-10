NBA Appoints Victor Williams As CEO Of NBA Africa

The National Basketball Association has named Victor Williams as Chief Executive Officer of NBA Africa.

The appointment takes effect from August 17, 2020, according to NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver.

Williams is expected to oversee basketball development initiatives across Africa and will be responsible for continuing to grow the popularity of basketball and the NBA across the continent through grassroots development, media distribution, and corporate partnerships.

“Adding an executive of Victor’s calibre and experience is an important step in our continued efforts to grow basketball across the continent.

“We look forward to Victor leading NBA Africa’s operations and helping to accelerate the use of sports as an economic engine across Africa,” said Silver.

Reacting after his appointment, Williams said, “Becoming CEO of NBA Africa is a compelling opportunity to join the NBA – a widely-respected and admired, globally-oriented sports enterprise.

“It allows me to blend my professional experience building businesses in Africa with my passion for the sport of basketball. I look forward to working with our colleagues in Johannesburg and Dakar to help grow basketball’s commercial and social impact in Africa and on the world stage.”