Nigerian Reggae Legend, Majek Fashek, To Be Buried In United States

Legendary Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek, will be buried in New York, United States, where he died.
Randy, the first of three children born to Majek by ex-wife, Rita, revealed this in a video on Monday.
The young man based in Brooklyn, also thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and support, adding that the family was forced to take the decision to bury the late reggae icon in New York due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, no date had been announced for the burial.
The musician died on June 1, 2020 at the age of 57 while battling esophageal cancer.