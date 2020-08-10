People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said Nigerians can mourn him any way they like after his death, a report by Premium Times said.

Obasanjo, who had taken a swipe at Kashamu after his death, drew criticism to himself as some sections of the country knocked him for his comments.

He also asked Nigerians criticising him over his comments on Kashamu to learn from the lives of the deceased and live well.

Kashamu, before his death, was wanted in the United States of America for alleged drug offences but was able to escape extradition from Nigeria to the US to face his trial.

Obasanjo said, “When I was growing up, in our community, when anyone known with bad character died, we usually only mourn him and bury him. No eulogy. No praise-singing.

“There is an English saying that urges us never to talk ill of the dead. But in this case, we are not talking ill of the dead. We are only drawing lessons from the life and history of the dead. I am not gloating over his death. It is sad for anyone to die and we must mourn him.

“But we must learn from such a passage. There will be bad lessons. There will be good lessons. But we should not just be praise-singing or eulogising the dead, especially when there is no need to do so.

“We should not cover up bad histories and conducts so that the right lessons can be learnt.

“As you know, I say my mind as truthfully as I know them and in line with my convictions. People are free to say whatever they want about my comment. I don’t begrudge people for holding opinions on whatever I say or do.

“Let people say whatever they like when I transit. Now that I am alive, am I not being abused? Whenever I transit, let people say whatever they know or think about me. Let them say it as it is. What my maker thinks of me is what matters most.”