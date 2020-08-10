You're Too Desperate, PDP Tells Ondo Deputy Governor After Exit From Party

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has described deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, of being desperate to be governor following his exit from the party less than two months after joining from the All Progressives Congress. Ajayi on Monday morning announced his exit from the party but did not state where he was going next. Reacting to the development, the PDP said Ajayi's exit had no effect on the party's chances of winning the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has described deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, of being desperate to be governor following his exit from the party less than two months after joining from the All Progressives Congress.

Ajayi on Monday morning announced his exit from the party but did not state where he was going next.

Reacting to the development, the PDP said Ajayi's exit had no effect on the party's chances of winning the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Agboola Ajayi

Mr Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ondo, said Ajayi had abused the privilege accorded him by leaders and supporters of the party during his brief stay.

He said, "He (Ajayi) has proved that he is desperate to become the governor of Ondo State.

"In the days to come, it will dawn on him that he has squandered whatever was remaining of his good will with this decision.

"So, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October elections.”

 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Overturns Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties By INEC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Should Be Kind To The Dead, Tinubu Says, Mourns Kashamu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Monarch’s Vehicles Set Ablaze In Ekiti Over Traditional Festival
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Overturns Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties By INEC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Should Be Kind To The Dead, Tinubu Says, Mourns Kashamu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption National Assembly To Investigate Corruption In NSIP Under Osinbajo, Uwais
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, Buried In Ogun State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Nigerian Government Begins Regulation Of Social Media Usage Of Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Reggae Legend, Majek Fashek, To Be Buried In United States
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad