You're Too Desperate, PDP Tells Ondo Deputy Governor After Exit From Party

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has described deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, of being desperate to be governor following his exit from the party less than two months after joining from the All Progressives Congress.

Ajayi on Monday morning announced his exit from the party but did not state where he was going next.

Reacting to the development, the PDP said Ajayi's exit had no effect on the party's chances of winning the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Agboola Ajayi

Mr Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ondo, said Ajayi had abused the privilege accorded him by leaders and supporters of the party during his brief stay.

He said, "He (Ajayi) has proved that he is desperate to become the governor of Ondo State.

"In the days to come, it will dawn on him that he has squandered whatever was remaining of his good will with this decision.

"So, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October elections.”

