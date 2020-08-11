Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Several Soldiers During Attack On Borno Community

“Boko Haram Fighters in several vehicles again stormed Baga town and engaged Nigerian troops in intense fighting, killing several of them. The exact number of casualties is not yet known,” one of the sources said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

Several soldiers have been reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Baga, a town under Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, military sources told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The attack came a few weeks after the insurgents attacked the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum in the town.

Zulum was on his way to some Internally Displaced Persons camps in the Northern part of Borno when the incident happened.

SaharaReporters gathered that Boko Haram had in January 2015 overran the MNJTF base and took control of Baga, killing hundreds of residents and forcing thousands to flee to Maiduguri.

The town was later retaken, but jihadists continue to attack the military and civilians in the area, which is an ISWAP stronghold.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents who lay ambush on their path.

 

