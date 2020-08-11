Edo Election Is Do-Or-Die For Oshiomhole –Wike

He has been decimated in the APC national leadership. So, the only thing now is to hold Edo to see that anyhow they treat him in Abuja, he has where to fall back to.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

The Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said for the sacked national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, the upcoming Edo State governorship election is a matter of life and death.

Wike, who is also the governor of Rivers State, said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, on Monday, Punch reports.

Wike said, "The best he (Oshiomhole) could do is to lay low and let Ize-Iyamu campaign. You can see that if Ize-Iyamu talks for two minutes, Oshiomhole will talk for 20 minutes because he knows this election will determine whether he will remain in politics or not.

"So, he takes it as a do-or-die matter. He knows that losing this election, he is entirely out. He has been decimated in the APC national leadership. So, the only thing now is to hold Edo to see that anyhow they treat him in Abuja, he has where to fall back to.

 "Now Obaseki is winning, Abuja does not want him. Edo does not want him. So, he has nowhere to go to. This third term agenda is trying to run, and Edo people must resist him."

