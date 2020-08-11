Former Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Vows To Jail Ex-President Obasanjo If He Becomes Nigeria’s President

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has said that he would send ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo back to prison if he had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria.

Fayose said this during an interview with PlusTV.

He said the former President has been making hate speech and the present administration should make him face the law.

He said, “Let me tell you, Obasanjo has made hate speech and should be brought to book by this government.

“I pray one day I will become President of this country by God’s grace. Obasanjo will go back to prison.

“I am telling you the truth because there are so many things Obasanjo must be questioned about.

“Obasanjo is not a saint. When he came out of prison, his farm at Ota was in shambles. But, today, it is back to life.

“Where did the money for resuscitating the once ailing farm come from? It was from the government.

“For the library, all governors at that time contributed N10m each to support Obasanjo by force.

“The third term is still fresh in our memory. So, baba should stop telling us he is a saint.”

The former Ekiti governor also chided Obasanjo for his comments on late Buruji Kashamu, saying he had paid his own dues and spent his time on earth.

“No court convicted him and he left and departed the world. Everybody will have an end. Let’s wait and see how Obasanjo will end,” he added.

