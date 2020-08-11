Herdsmen Clash: Benue Governor, Ortom, Opposes Establishment Of Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group In State

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has vehemently opposed the establishment of a vigilante group by the Miyetti Allah herdsmen group in the state.

Miyetti Allah had previously announced that it had embedded its vigilante group in the 36 states of the country, adding that the group will begin to fully operate in all states of the federation.

Reacting to the announcement by the group, Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the Fulani vigilante was not operating in Benue and the government would oppose the establishment of such under any guise.

Akase stated that the desperation of the group to operate in all 36 states shows that it had an ulterior motive.

He said “After receiving doses of bashing from Nigerians against its first attempt, the pastoralist organisation has decided to hide under the canopy of Vigilante Group of Nigeria to actualise their agenda.

“Vigilante is a neighbourhood arrangement, not a national programme. It is therefore a vain attempt by Miyetti Allah to try to force their security outfit on all states of the federation.

“We will not be intimidated or distracted by antics and threats of the Fulani socio-cultural organisation.”