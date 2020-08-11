Herdsmen Clash: Benue Governor, Ortom, Opposes Establishment Of Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group In State

Miyetti Allah had previously announced that it had embedded its vigilante group in the 36 states of the country, adding that the group will begin to fully operate in all states of the federation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has vehemently opposed the establishment of a vigilante group by the Miyetti Allah herdsmen group in the state.

Miyetti Allah had previously announced that it had embedded its vigilante group in the 36 states of the country, adding that the group will begin to fully operate in all states of the federation.

Reacting to the announcement by the group, Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the Fulani vigilante was not operating in Benue and the government would oppose the establishment of such under any guise.

Akase stated that the desperation of the group to operate in all 36 states shows that it had an ulterior motive.

He said “After receiving doses of bashing from Nigerians against its first attempt, the pastoralist organisation has decided to hide under the canopy of Vigilante Group of Nigeria to actualise their agenda.

“Vigilante is a neighbourhood arrangement, not a national programme. It is therefore a vain attempt by Miyetti Allah to try to force their security outfit on all states of the federation.

“We will not be intimidated or distracted by antics and threats of the Fulani socio-cultural organisation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Obasanjo Targeted Me Because Of His Loss Of Political Relevance In Ogun, South-West —Buruji Kashamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buruji Kashamu (1958 -2020) By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Obasanjo Targeted Me Because Of His Loss Of Political Relevance In Ogun, South-West —Buruji Kashamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education School Principal Who Failed To Receive Fayemi During Sunday Visit Suspended
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Man, Wives Chain 11-year-old Son With Animals For Two Years In Kebbi State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Russia Is First Country To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine –Putin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Demand Punishment For ‘Bribe-taking’ Kano State Governor After Musician Is Sentenced To Death Over Alleged Blasphemy Under Sharia Law
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad